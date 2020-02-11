St. Catharines' second cannabis store awaiting approval

St. Catharines' second potential cannabis store is still awaiting approval.

According to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario's website the application for the Corner Cannabis Store planned for Ontario Street is still 'in progress.'

If final approval is granted, Corner Cannabis would become Niagara's third pot shop; The Niagara Herbalist is already set up in St. Catharines and Choom runs out of Niagara Falls.

This comes as we are hearing the Ontario government is considering loosening some of the restrictions on cannabis consumption.

Government officials have confirmed consultation is underway to examine the possibility of cannabis lounges and cafes and special occasion permits for outdoor festivals and concerts.