St. Catharines second pot store has yet to open

There are still only two operating pot stores in Niagara.

The government of Ontario has listed a third store, and second in St. Catharines, as 'in progress.'

Corner Cannabis, at 395 Ontario Street in the plaza near the QEW, appears ready to open with signs up in the windows.

The owner of the store had hopes of opening last month.

The store is expected to employ up to 30 people.

St. Catharines is also home to the Niagara Herbalist, located at Lake and Lakeshore.

The legal pot shop to open in the region was Choom Cannabis, located at Niagara Square in Niagara Falls.