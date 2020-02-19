St. Catharines seeking volunteers for drinking water lead testing
The City of St. Catharines is looking for volunteers who would like to have the drinking water in their homes or businesses tested for lead.
As part of the Community Lead Testing Program anyone with a municipal water connection can offer to have city staff collect water samples which will then be tested by a third party lab.
Anyone who wants to participate is encouraged to call Citizen's First at 905-688-5600
