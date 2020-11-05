St. Catharines senior arrested after banned weapons were intercepted in the mail in B.C.

A St. Catharines senior is facing a long list of charges after banned weapons were found in B.C.

Niagara Regional Police teamed up with OPP and the Canada Border Services Agency into the illegal importation of prohibited weapons.

The investigation was launched on October 6th, 2020 when banned weapons were intercepted and seized by officers at the Vancouver International Mail Centre in Richmond, British Columbia.

On November 3rd, investigators executed a search warrant at a St. Catharines business, in the area of St. Paul Street West and McDonald Street.

75 yr old Thomas C. Mitchell of St. Catharines has been arrested and charged with importation of a prohibited weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, careless storage of a firearm and ammunition, possession of purpose of trafficking of Oxycodone, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.00.

The border agency also charged Mitchell with smuggling, possession, and evading compliance.