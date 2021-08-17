St. Catharines senior turns a dollar into $100,000
A St. Catharines senior has turned one dollar into $100,000 in a lotto win.
Aleksander Gruszewski matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the May 8, 2021 LOTTARIO draw to win $100,000.
The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Main Street in St. Catharines.
