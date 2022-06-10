St. Catharines set to celebrate Richard Pierpoint Park on Saturday

A St. Catharines park is holding a ceremony tomorrow to celebrate its new name.

Centennial Gardens Park is being renamed Richard Pierpoint Park at a ceremony tomorrow morning.

Mayor Walter Sendzik, Historian Natasha Henry, and Salem Chapel BME Church trustee Rochelle Bush will all be on hand at 11 a.m. Saturday for the renaming.

New interpretive signs have been installed to highlight the importance of Pierpoint as one of Canada’s most famous black loyalists who spent much of his adult life in St. Catharines.

Pierpoint received a land grant that included some of the property which is now occupied by the park.

There will also be signs highlighting the importance of Indigenous communities to the area’s history, park wayfinding, and the history of the park previously known as Centennial Gardens.