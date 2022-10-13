St. Catharines set to host Pumpkinville this Saturday

Pumpkinville is making a comeback this year in St. Catharines.

The free event will be held at Happy Rolph's Animal Farm on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year's event will feature activities for all ages, including crafts, face painting, and a themed Betty Loo Photo Booth.

“Pumpkinville is a beloved tradition,” said Andrea Connelly-Miele, St. Catharines community and events coordinator, adding, “we know the community missed the traditional celebration at Happy Rolph’s, and so we look forward to bringing this highly anticipated event back to its original format.”

People can register to receive one of 500 free pumpkins at the event at stcatharines.ca/Pumpkinville.

New this year is a free tree giveaway on a first come first serve basis as people can pick up one of 500 white spruce seedlings to plant at home.

Onsite parking is limited. A free park-and-ride shuttle bus will be available from 10:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Grantham Lions Club, 732 Niagara St.

Pumpkinville also offers a last chance to visit the farm animals of Happy Rolph’s. The

animals will return to their homes mid-October.