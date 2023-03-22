St. Catharines shop hosts clothing swap events

A St. Catharines shop is hosting a series of clothing swaps.

Ruby Red Beautiful on James Street will host the first event this evening 5:30pm-8pm for plus sized clothing.

A second swap will be held April 2 for Trans women, and on April 22 there will be an all-size swap for Earth Day.

Any clothing left over will be given to Brock University’s OPRIG free store.

Click HERE to listen to Sarah Yurkiw, Owner of Ruby Red Beautiful, discuss the event on Niagara in the Morning.