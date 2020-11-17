St. Catharines still considering ways to regulate Airbnb's

St. Catharines council deferring a decision on a bylaw to license short term rentals like Airbnb's.

Mayor Walter Sendzik says demand is increasing for the rental units as more people come to Niagara to explore the wineries and the "Ale Trail", so it's important to make sure Airbnb's operate in a neighbourhood friendly way.,

He says the first step in the process is passing a zoning bylaw to allow them to operate and the second step is to come up with a licensing strategy.

Sendzik noting council deferred making a decision on zoning until staff presents a comprehensive plan to license the units.