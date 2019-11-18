St.Catharines' street drug supply is 'tainted' with 200 people saved from overdoses in 11 months

A warning that Niagara's drug supply is tainted.

Executive Director of Positive Living Niagara, Glen Walker tells CKTB the consumption treatment site has reversed 200 overdoses in under a year.

Walker says this isn't a case of the same person being saved from an overdose again and again.

He says the main problem is that our drug supply is tainted, and people don't know what they are picking up off the street.

He says they have seen up to three people overdose at the same time.

They try to spread the message of which drugs they are worried about through word of mouth and by a newsletter they hand out with supplies.

The permanent safe injection site, which is located in the Queenston Street neighbourhood, has been operating for almost a full year now.

Walker says people use the site because they are not being judged, and he's pleased with the results.