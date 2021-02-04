St. Catharines supply teacher plans on buying new car with lotto win
A St. Catharines supply teacher is planning on buying a new car and saving for the future after a lotto win.
Rebecca Pfeifer was the winner of the POKER LOTTO ALL IN jackpot worth $142,894.70 on December 27, 2020.
She also won $5,000 on the instant portion of her POKER LOTTO play bringing her total winnings to $147,894.70.
The 29-year-old supply teacher and entrepreneur said her big win came from a Free Play she won earlier. “I went ‘ALL IN’ and got the royal flush. I was not expecting that!”
Rebecca plans to purchase a new car and invest in her retirement fund.
“What a great way to start the year – my stress level has decreased,” she concluded.
The winning ticket was purchased at Jim’s Variety on Scott Street in St. Catharines.
