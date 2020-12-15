St. Catharines supports call for Hospice Niagara funding for new beds

St Catharines council is supporting a push from Hospice Niagara to create new beds in the region.

Councillors approved a one-time funding request of $646,351 in principle.

The funding for 20 new beds is contingent on other municipalities in Niagara also putting forth contributions.

In the future council will also be considering authorizing the establishment of a long-term funding agreement between the city and Hospice Niagara.

Hospice Niagara provides palliative care at no cost to patients or their families.