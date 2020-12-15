St. Catharines supports call for Hospice Niagara funding for new beds
St Catharines council is supporting a push from Hospice Niagara to create new beds in the region.
Councillors approved a one-time funding request of $646,351 in principle.
The funding for 20 new beds is contingent on other municipalities in Niagara also putting forth contributions.
In the future council will also be considering authorizing the establishment of a long-term funding agreement between the city and Hospice Niagara.
Hospice Niagara provides palliative care at no cost to patients or their families.
-
Financial Stress Over the HolidaysMatt Holmes Speaks with Paul Ihnatiuk – Vice President Licensed Insolvency Trustee BDO Debt Solutions regarding financial stress over the holidays
-
City of St. Catharines Supports Call for Hospice Niagara Funding for New BedsMatt Holmes Speaks with Carol Nagy - Executive Director of Hospice Niagara regarding the city of St. Catharines showing funding support for more beds at Hospice Niagara
-
St. Catharines City Council Approves Tax Increase for 2021Matt Holmes Speaks with Mat Siscoe - St. Catharines City Councillor regarding council approving tax increase and other council business