St. Catharines supports IceDogs efforts to host the Memorial Cup

St. Catharines is supporting the Niagara IceDogs efforts to bring the Memorial Cup to the Meridian Centre.

City Council agreeing to waive a number of fees for the 2024 bid to bring the 10 day junior hockey championship to the city.

IceDogs Owner Darren DeDobbelaer says the support will not cost the city anything, "If we guarantee $2-million but only bring in $1.8-million then the IceDogs will be on the hook for the extra $200-thousand shortfall. We are not looking to the city for this whatsoever we are just looking for free rent, free ice for those 10 days."

City staff will also be helping the team in the bid process.

The IceDogs have already filed their intent to bid with the Ontario Hockey League but a full bid proposal has to be submitted by the end of January.

Kingston and Sault Ste. Marie have also signalled that they will be bidding for the tournament.