St. Catharines taking applications from groups willing to run outdoor ice rinks

The City of St. Catharines has put out a call for volunteers needed to run outdoor ice rinks.

This marks the fifth year for the Community Outdoor Ice Rinks Program, which allows volunteer groups to build, operate and maintain outdoor ice rinks in City-owned parks.

Last winter, volunteer groups operated rinks at a variety of City parks.

“We are so thankful to the volunteers who set up and maintain the outdoor rinks. The success of this program would not be possible without their dedication,” said Community Strategy and Policy Coordinator Kaylea Cassano. “Skating is a fun outdoor activity the whole family can enjoy. It’s also a great way to meet your neighbours.”

The City will support up to six rink locations and offers grants of up to $1,000 per rink to help cover costs.

Applications are due by Nov. 3 at 4:30 p.m. Successful applicants will be notified on or before Nov. 24.

The community outdoor ice rink season will run from Dec. 11 to March 31.

