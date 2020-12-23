St. Catharines task force looks for artists to design firefighter memorial

A St. Catharines task force is looking for artists to develop a design for a firefighters' memorial.

Chair of the Fallen Firefighters Memorial Task Force Barry Katzman wants the space to be a place where families can go to be contemplative and honour fallen relatives.

In August of this year, a location on the corner of Carlisle and Race Street was chosen for the memorial.

Interested artists and teams can submit a response through the city's Request for Pre-Qualification.

A selection panel will put together a shortlist and invite six finalists to participate in the conceptual design process.

Artists may also be involved during the design, fabrication, and installation process through events like artist talks and the public unveiling.