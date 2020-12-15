St. Catharines to continue outreach pilot program to help people experiencing homelessness

St. Catharines will continue an outreach pilot program to help people experiencing homelessness.

Last night city council received an update on some of the region's homelessness services during the pandemic, including a self-isolation shelter that has recorded an intake of 302 since the end of March.

Previously, St. Catharines supported a Niagara Assertive Street Outreach team focusing on connecting with people living rough, mapping hot spots, and providing virtual medical assistance.

Mayor Walter Sendzik notes the importance of these kinds of programs.

"We're aware of what's happening in some of our parks and in our downtown when it comes to homelessness and we're also putting in what we believe to be important steps to try and address these issues. It's complex; it's mental health, it's drug addiction, it's poverty. These aren't easy issues to work through."

Council agreed to direct staff to continue to work with the outreach program from April 1st - December 31st, 2021 using the remaining Civic Project Funds approved in the 2020 Operating Budget.