St. Catharines to cut cul-de-sac circles larger than 400 meters
Once again, the debate over to cut or not to cut cul-de-sacs circles continued at St. Catharines city council.
Ultimately councillors voted to reinstate grass cutting for cul-de-sac circles larger than 400 meters.
Staff will be consulting with the Green Advisory Committee to find environmentally friendly alternatives that would require less frequent maintenance, such as planting clover.
