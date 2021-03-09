St. Catharines to hire full-time diversity, equity, and inclusion staff member

St. Catharines city staff will be starting the recruitment process for a full-time diversity, equity, and inclusion staff person.

The position would assist the Equity and Inclusion, LGBTQ2+, and Anti-Racism committees, offer feedback for city policies, deliver training, and address workplace policy complaints.

City Clerk Bonnie Nistico-Dunk explained, "Obviously in working with the committees we realized the amount of time that was actually involved in trying to manage these committees from the corner of our desks, and so that became obviously, not a problem, but it was a lot of work, and we recognize that."

The motion to create the position states it would start in May of this year with funding from the Tax Rate Stabilization Reserve ($27,750), Organizational Effectiveness Task Force ($30,000), and Civic Project Fund ($19,250).

Councillors unanimously supported creating the full-time position.

During the meeting last night, councillors also approved the continuation of the three separate committee structure for the remainder of this term of council.