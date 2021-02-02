St. Catharines to lower flags for three days in recognition of lives lost during COVID-19 pandemic

The City of St. Catharines will join other municipalities by lowering the flags at city hall to recognize the lives lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During council last night, Mayor Walter Sendzik explained flags will be lowered for three days in March, around the time the first case was confirmed in Niagara last year.

"March 12th and 13th would be the one year anniversary of closing down the city facilities and the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in our community. The city will lower flags for three days starting March 12th to honour those who have passed away in the year previous due to COVID-19."

Sendzik says his office is also working with the Regional Chair to coordinate a region-wide recognition.

As of yesterday's official update from Niagara Region Public Health, 316 local deaths have been linked to the virus.

So far Niagara Falls, Welland, Lincoln, and Niagara-On-The-Lake have lowered the flags.

Fort Erie will be lowering the flags at town buildings every Monday until March 8th.