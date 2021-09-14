St. Catharines to reinstate development charges
St. Catharines will be reinstating development charges.
Council unanimously voted to bring back the charges as the city was the only municipality in the Greater Golden Horseshoe that did not collect them.
The city did away with development charges during a time when growth in the city was struggling as a way to encourage new development.
The development charges bylaw includes a transition period for developers with projects that are already underway.
Developers with a site plan or zoning bylaw amendment application submitted on or after January 2017 have until the end of December next year to complete development processes and be exempt from paying the new development charges.
