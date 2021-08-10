St. Catharines to take 'Balanced' approach to future of aquatics, keeping outdoor pools open

St. Catharines Council has decided to take the "Balanced Approach" to the future of the city's pools and splash pads.

Council voted in favour of an approach recognizing splash pads, outdoor pools, and indoor pools are all necessary and have asked staff to develop an implementation plan with a base budget and projected timelines for facility replacement.

The Balanced Approach, as presented to council alongside other options during a previous meeting, includes investing $25 million - $31 million to build a new indoor aquatic facility and redevelop Lion Dunc Schooley Outdoor Pool.

Three new splash pads would also be built, providing a splash pad for each ward, for a total of seven splash pads in the city.

Although the original approach included closing two outdoor pools, Councillor Carlos Garcia said councillors have heard from many residents opposed to the idea of closing the pools.

Council decided to ask staff to deviate from the original Balanced Approach and keep all three existing outdoor pools open.

Staff will be putting together a plan for further review and council approval.