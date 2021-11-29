St. Catharines tops national ranking for Culture Days

St. Catharines has once again topped national ranking for its cultural programs.

Culture Days is a nation-wide celebration of arts and culture, with hundreds of communities hosting arts and culture events throughout the month of October.

In 2021, a record audience estimated at 3.4 million people attended activities both in-person and online.

This year Culture Days ran from Sept. 24 to Oct. 24, with 192 virtual and in-person events across the city, many supported by the St. Catharines Cultural Investment Program.

That number places St. Catharines as the community with the most Culture Days events for the second year running, edging out much larger cities like Calgary, Toronto and Vancouver.

“This is a fantastic indicator of the successful work being done to drive a cultural renaissance in our community. It’s no secret that St. Catharines is rapidly becoming a cultural hot spot that punches well above its weight class, thanks to not only our efforts but also the many talented individuals who hosted cultural events and undertook creative initiatives in our community during Culture Days 2021,” said Cultural Services Supervisor Noora Rizvi.