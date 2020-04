St. Catharines transit is reducing their service in response to the evolving COVID-19 situation.

Buses will now run hourly from Monday to Saturday from 6:15am to 9:45pm.

On Sundays, buses will run hourly from 8:45am to 7:45pm.

Graham Morrison, General Manager of the St. Catharines Transit Commission, is asking riders to only use the buses for essential trips.

Complete bus schedules are available on yourbus.com