St. Catharines Transit offering free rides to people heading to get COVID vaccine

St. Catharines Transit will be offering free rides for residents getting their COVID vaccine.

Free trips will be given to people heading to vaccine clinics and appointments, including to the Seymour-Hannah Arena and Brock University.

Transit also offering free rides to pharmacies and doctor’s offices for vaccinations as they become available.

Accessible shuttles will be available from Brock Transit Hub to the vaccination clinic.

Just show your appointment confirmation to board the bus and proof of vaccination for your return trip.

This is effective March 15, 2021. Please wear your mask on the bus.