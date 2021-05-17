St. Catharines tree giveaway and rain barrel sale moves to curbside pickup

A popular giveaway in St. Catharines is moving to curbside pickup to keep the tradition going.

Residents can go online to take part in this year's tree giveaway and rain barrel sale.

All rain barrels must be pre-purchased for a subsidized cost of $40 each and all trees must be pre-selected.

This year's trees include eastern white pine, cherry birch, eastern redbud, and tulip trees.

The online order form is available until stock runs out, and all items must be picked up from the Pen Centre parking lot on June 5th.

The city has a goal of establishing a 30 percent tree canopy by 2030 and aims to plant at least 1,000 trees per year to achieve that goal.

To be eligible for a tree, residents must agree to plant and maintain it on private property within the city. Trees cannot be planted on boulevards, along streets, or in city parks.