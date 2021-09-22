St. Catharines venue joining country-wide day of visibility for struggling live events industry

Entertainment venues across the country are calling attention to the severe impacts the pandemic has had on the industry.

An hour after sundown, the organization Live Event Community is asking technicians, artists, suppliers, and venues to light their buildings red to raise awareness for the thousands of people who are still out of work. Participants are asked to use the hashtag #LightUpLive to raise awareness.

Although many places are welcoming back partial audiences while following enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols, many venues are still finding the model to be financially unsustainable.

Officials with the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre in St. Catharines have confirmed they will be taking part.

A similar event took place last year with over 700 venues and thousands of people taking part.