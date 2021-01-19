St. Catharines waives parking fees and extends programs to help local businesses survive

The City of St. Catharines is waiving parking fees and extending programs in a bid to help local businesses survive as the pandemic continues.

All on-street parking fees and charges at municipal garages and lots will be waived to encourage drivers to consider curbside pickup options and return to shop in-store when it is safe to do so.

Parking will be free until at least the end of April.

City staff estimate the move will cost the city $119,000 per month.

Council also voted in favour of limiting parking enforcement to safety related issues only, such as blocking fire routes or improper use of accessible parking spaces.

City staff will be working with the St. Catharines Downtown Association to explore continuing the temporary road closures to encourage more people to shop downtown.

In a bid to further help businesses, the temporary outdoor patio program is being extended until January 1st 2022, and all associated fees for sidewalk and pop-up patios in 2021 will be waived.