St. Catharines waiving fees for sidewalk pop-up patios

The city of St. Catharines will be waiving the fees to set up sidewalk pop-up patios this year as businesses endure the financial barbs of COVID-19.

Councillor Mat Siscoe brought forward the motion, noting that when restaurants are eventually allowed to reopen, their seating capacity will be significantly decreased to allow for physical distancing.

Although bars and restaurants can't open yet, Siscoe says he and Councillor Karrie Porter wanted to put the motion forward now to give owners enough time to plan for the future.

Mayor Walter Sendzik noted the motion only refers to the fees for the patios, but the process to apply for a patio remains the same otherwise, including all safety considerations and occupant limitations.