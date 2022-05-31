St. Catharines Walker Family YMCA closes its doors today

Today is final day for the Walker Family YMCA in St. Catharines.

The facility officially closes its doors after 28 years in the city.

It was back in March of 2021 when the facility was put up for sale and was bought by Atria Development Corporation.

YMCA Niagara President Steven Chuang says they are still trying to figure out how the Y can remain a part of the community, "It doesn't mean that we will not be negotiating. We very much want to continue keep our doors opened with the new owner, the city with any of our community stakeholders and see if there is a way for us to stay relevant and active. Possibly at this site or at any other site in St. Catharines and beyond."

Chuang adds they hope that they do not have to reduce their footprint in the region any further as they still have facilities in Grimsby, Port Colborne, and Welland.

Toronto based Atria Development is hoping to build condo units on the site at 25 YMCA Drive.

Chuang says they are still exploring whether that new development will include some space that may be utilized by the YMCA.