St. Catharines Walker Family YMCA for sale and will never fully reopen to programs

The St. Catharines YMCA is for sale.

The YMCA of Niagara is listing the Walker Family YMCA building and property at 25 YMCA Drive for sale as it examines new program delivery options in the city.

The organization says it made the difficult decision due to financial pressures.

Officials say it has been experiencing significant membership losses over the past several years, even prior to the pandemic.

The facility is now 27 years old.

“We take great pride in the legacy of our Walker Family YMCA and the lives that have been affected in so many positive ways over the past 27 years through this facility,” said Mike Watt, Board Chair. “We truly believe that the sale of the Walker Family YMCA is a step we must take to ensure the long-term financial sustainability of the Association helping to ensure we can continue serving the community of St. Catharines and the Niagara Region for many years to come. We have no plans to close any other YMCA facilities at this time.”

The Walker YMCA Health, Fitness and Aquatics Centre has not reopened for in-person visits since December 26, 2020.

Full membership programs will not resume at the Walker YMCA Centre, however, the YMCA is considering offering programs such as summer Day Camp, EarlyON and some pre-registered health and fitness programs when it is safe to do so.

Licensed Child Care operations have continued without interruption as well as a range of virtual programs for EarlyON, community outreach, health and fitness and children’s programs which can be accessed through the website.