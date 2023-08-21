St. Catharines warning of water heater scam

The City of St. Catharines is warning residents of another scam making its way around the city.

In a post on social media the city says residents have been receiving calls from people stating that they work as a contractor on behalf of the city and that they are coming to the residents home to check their water heater.

The city says they do not have anyone doing work that would require them to enter a residents home.

They say the calls are a scam and should not be trusted.

If you have questions about work being done by the City, please contact the Citizens First team at citizensfirst@stcatharines.ca or 905.688.5600.