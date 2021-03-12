iHeartRadio
St. Catharines warns of phone scam

The city of St. Catharines is asking residents to be wary of phone calls from someone claiming to represent the city.

Residents say they are receiving phone calls from someone claiming they work for the city and need to access the homeowner's basement because they are in a 'red zone.'

This is not a city program and the scammer does not work for the city.

