St. Catharines warns of phone scam
The city of St. Catharines is asking residents to be wary of phone calls from someone claiming to represent the city.
Residents say they are receiving phone calls from someone claiming they work for the city and need to access the homeowner's basement because they are in a 'red zone.'
This is not a city program and the scammer does not work for the city.
-
ROUNDTABLE Dr. Kate Bezanson and Chris BittleROUNDTABLE Dr. Kate Bezanson and Chris Bittle
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *Cherry (Apple TV+) *Boogie (in theatres) *Jump, Darling (Apple, Google Play, and VOD) *Come True (iTunes, Bell, Rogers, Shaw, Telus, Vimeo on Demand, Cineplex Store)
-
Mayor Sendzik on the state of the city addressMayor Sendzik on the state of the city address