St. Catharines warns residents of possible 'flash freeze' Thursday morning

The city of St. Catharines is warning residents of a possible 'flash freeze' early Thursday morning.

Environment Canada is forecasting above zero temperatures throughout the day Wednesday with a chance of snow of rain.

City officials say that will melt some of the snow the city was hit with Monday, which could result in thick ice when weather plummets back down to the sub-zero temps later in the day.

“When weather events like this one hit our community our City crews, and contractors, are out in full force and making every effort to dig us out of this most recent storm,” said Chief Administrative Officer David Oakes. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and urge our residents to not only assist their neighbours during this time but to also be prepared for potentially hazardous conditions in the forecast.”

Residents are reminded to not push snow into the streets when clearing driveways or sidewalks and keep the snow up on lawns and out of the main roadways.

People are also asked to clear snow away from hydrants for easy access for the St. Catharines Fire Services in case of an emergency.