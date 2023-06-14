St. Catharines will be hosting Canada Day party in Port Dalhousie this year

St. Catharines is out with its plans for Canada Day.

On July 1st, which falls on a Saturday this year, the city will host live music, fireworks, a kids’ zone and more at Port Dalhousie's waterfront.

The event kicks off with remarks by Mayor Mat Siscoe at 12:30 p.m. with entertainment then kicking off.

The musical lineup for the day consists of Born Ruffians, The Darcys, Lydia Persaud, Ryan Langdon, Sleepy Jean, Jin, Flwr Girl and The Mountain Man.

Music will run from the conclusion of the opening remarks until 9:30 p.m., at which point the fireworks will be set off on the beach.

The kids’ zone will feature the St. Catharines Fire Services, with firefighters, fire prevention and Sparky. There will also be various outdoor and carnival-style games.

There will be four food vendors selling a variety of dining options, as well as local craft beer and cider.

Residents will also be able to take part in the community art project in the Neil Peart Pavilion called ‘Community Mural: Tending the Bee-u-tiful Garden City’.

Participants will be given canvas, wooden honeycomb shapes, and paint to later be assembled into a mural displayed in downtown St. Catharines arts and culture venues.

Admission is free, and non-perishable food items to support the Healthy Living Program at the Niagara Regional Native Centre will be accepted at the event.

The city is also offering free swimming at its pools on Canada Day, and special events at the Farmer's Market on that day.