St. Catharines will close city hall, arenas, and community centres tomorrow for at least 21 days

The city of St. Catharines has sent out an updated list of what will remain open, and what will close, as new provincial COVID-19 measures are put into place.

As of tomorrow, Ontario enters a modified Step 2 of its plan to fight the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

St. Catharines City Hall will close to the public, however remote service will be available.

The St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre will close to the public.

The Farmers' Market will continue on Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with enhanced safety measures which will include reduced capacity.

City arenas, Community Centres, Older Adult Centres, the St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre will all be closed.

The closures will continue for at least 21 days.

All publicly funded and private schools will move to remote learning until at least January 17th.