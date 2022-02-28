St. Catharines will drop proof of vax requirement and lift cap. limits at city-owned facilities

St. Catharines will be dropping proof of vaccine requirements, and lifting all capacity limits at city-owned facilities tomorrow.

Ontario's vaccine certificate system ends tomorrow, but businesses can decide to keep them in place.

"Throughout the pandemic, our staff have worked hard to implement a variety of health and safety measures to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, while balancing the needs and user-experiences of our residents. With a continually evolving reopening plan, we’re pleased to be able to open our doors while maintaining measures that will keep our community safe,” said Chief Administrative Officer David Oakes.

Visitors to city-owned facilities will be required to self-screen at entry, wear a face covering or mask, and maintain physical distance.

Appointments for services and pre-registration options for programs continue to be available and encouraged through the City’s website.

In line with the Province’s easing of restrictions, capacity limits at facilities will also be lifted on March 1.