St. Catharines will have a new mayor and council as of tomorrow.

Mat Siscoe will officially be taking over the Mayor's position from Walter Sendzik, who decided not to run again after two terms in office.

Siscoe tells CKTB he has first-day butterflies.

"I've been in politics for 12 years and I didn't think I would be, but I am nervous. It's partly cause the new job, new expectations, and all the rest of it. My mind is spinning with all that's coming."

The first official council meeting will be held next Monday when the new council will be sworn-in.

A budget meeting will then take place Wednesday.

"We have extended the timelines for 2023, with new councillors coming in, we want to make sure they are comfortable with what they are passing."

Siscoe also wants council to wrap its head around Bill 23, which the Ontario government introduced to build homes faster.

When commenting on the news that an affordable housing project is falling through on Geneva Street, Siscoe says all is not lost.

"We are going to be there with Penn Terra if they want to try to bring us back, but we also have to look at all the options. It's a large plot of land that's unused, that we could use for affordable housing."

The City and Penn Terra Group announced late Friday afternoon they were unable to close the deal to develop a blend of affordable housing on the property at 320 Geneva Street.