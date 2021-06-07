St. Catharines will host ceremony to honour children found dead at residential school

A ceremony to honour 215 children found dead at a former residential school will be held in St. Catharines during the noon hour tomorrow.

The Niagara Regional Native Centre will be hosting a small, physically distanced ceremony at the front steps of St. Catharines City Hall starting at noon.

The ceremony will be accessible to the public through a livestream on the NRNC Facebook page.

The bodies of the 215 unidentified children were discovered at a former residential school in Kamloops B.C. sparking outrage and grief from the community.