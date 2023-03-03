St. Catharines will host community meeting on deadly Port Weller fire next week

St. Catharines will host a meeting following a massive deadly fire in Port Weller in January.

City officials will host the community meeting on Wednesday, March 8th, at 7 p.m., as it continues to work with provincial and regional agencies on the ongoing investigation and remediation of the Jan. 12th blaze at 20 Keefer Rd. in Port Weller.

The explosion and blaze at the hazardous waste facility killed 37-year-old Ryan Konkin.

Community members will be able to attend the meeting in person, or watch online.

It's taking place at the Grantham Lions Club, 732 Niagara St.

The event will include updates from the City and St. Catharines Fire Services, and other partners, including Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks and Niagara Region Public Health.

There will also be an opportunity for those in attendance to ask questions.

Residents are also encouraged to submit questions in advance by email, to emergencymanagement@stcatharines.ca by noon Monday.

The City has also recently launched a webpage where any further updates will be provided at www.stcatharines.ca/keeferroadfire.