St. Catharines will host free fall tree giveaway

The City of St. Catharines is giving away more free trees this fall.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 9 a.m., residents can visit www.stcatharines.ca/trees to request a tree.

500 trees are available on a first-come, first-serve basis through the online orders, with the trees to be picked up during designated pickup times on Oct. 23, at Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre.

Those successfully requesting a tree will receive a follow-up email with pickup instructions and a specific timeslot between 8:30 a.m. and noon.

Available trees for the fall giveaway include Eastern White Cedar, Ironwood or Nannyberry trees.

“Environmental stewardship is a key pillar in the City’s strategic plan and maintaining and expanding a healthy tree canopy is a key piece of that,” said Ilyse Norton, the City’s development horticultural technician. “A healthy urban canopy delivers benefits including reduced storm water runoff and capturing greenhouse gasses that contribute to climate change.”

To receive a free tree, residents must agree to plant and maintain the tree on private property in St. Catharines, ideally in their own yards.

Trees cannot be planted on boulevards, along streets or in City parks.

Proof of St. Catharines residency is required, such as a driver's licence, and each property address is limited to one tree.