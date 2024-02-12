St. Catharines will host Minto Cup in summer of 2025

St. Catharines will host the 2025 Minto Cup, the National Junior A Lacrosse Championship of Canada.

President of St. Catharines Jr. A Athletics Lacrosse Club, Paul Coates, tells CKTB the announcement was made over the weekend.

"It's a historic cup that is really difficult to win. It's similar to the Memorial Cup format where there is a host team, then also the winner of Ontario will be here, along with representation from B.C. and then Alberta-Saskatchewan."

St. Catharines was the only city to put in a bid after Kitchener withdrew.

The tournament was last held in St. Catharines in 2001.

The event will take place at the Meridian Centre in downtown St. Catharines over nine days, from August 16th to the 24th.