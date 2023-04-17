St. Catharines will host tree give-away and rain barrel sale on May 6th

St. Catharines is combining two popular city events this year.

Residents can pick up a free pre-ordered tree to plant on their property and their pre-purchased rain barrel on the same day this year.

City staff will be handing out the trees and barrels on the morning of May 6th at the Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre parking lot at 240 St. Paul Street West.

Tree pick-ups will align with the specified times found on order confirmations while rain barrels can be picked up anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“We are pleased to be able to offer free trees to St. Catharines residents again this year,” says Ilyse Norton, development horticultural technician for the City. “Every year we get that much closer to our tree canopy goal of 30 per cent by the year 2030.”

To receive a free tree, residents must agree to plant and maintain it on private property within St. Catharines boundaries, and not on boulevards, along streets or in City parks.

Customers should make sure to bring along a copy of the QR code that was emailed to them when their order was placed.

Each household is limited to one free tree, and up to two $60 rain barrels.

"Collecting rainwater in a barrel is a great way to conserve water, decrease runoff, and help combat minor flooding,” said City environmental technician Joelee Given.

“Residents can sprinkle the harvested water on lawns and in flower gardens and use it to clean vehicles and bikes.”

St. Catharines residents can pre-order up to two rain barrels starting this Friday, April 21, while registration for free trees begins on Monday, April 24.

There are four different tree varieties available. Red Maple, Eastern Flowering Dogwood, White Birch, or Shagbark Hickory.

Residents can visit stcatharines.ca/BarrelOrder2023 to pre-order rain barrels and to register for a free tree go to at stcatharines.ca/TreeGiveaway