St. Catharines will lower speed limit to 40km/h on side streets
St. Catharines is set to lower the speed limit on residential streets in the city.
City Council passing a traffic calming policy that will include dropping the speed limit to 40 km/h and other traffic calming measures on city streets.
The speed limit will apply to all roads that are not arterial or main roads.
It will cost roughly $260,000 dollars to install signs that are mandated by the province to alert drivers to the speed limit.
