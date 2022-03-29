St. Catharines will lower speed limit to 40km/h on side streets

St. Catharines is set to lower the speed limit on residential streets in the city.

City Council passing a traffic calming policy that will include dropping the speed limit to 40 km/h and other traffic calming measures on city streets.

The speed limit will apply to all roads that are not arterial or main roads.

It will cost roughly $260,000 dollars to install signs that are mandated by the province to alert drivers to the speed limit.