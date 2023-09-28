St. Catharines will mark Truth and Reconciliation Day with flag raising ceremony tomorrow

St. Catharines will commemorate National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will a flag raising tomorrow morning.

On Friday, Sept. 29, the City of St. Catharines is partnering with the Niagara Regional Native Centre to mark the 10th anniversary of Orange Shirt Day, more recently recognized as National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

There will be a commemorative ceremony held at 10 a.m. on the front steps of St. Catharines City Hall.

The event will start with speakers, and also feature the raising and lowering of the ‘Every Child Matters’ flag in honour of survivors, their families and the communities affected by the legacy of residential schools.

Attendees are encouraged to wear orange to the event and free parking will be available at all lots and meters in the downtown core, except for garages and permit lots on Friday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Food donations are being collected.

“The City of St. Catharines is honoured to once again partner with the NRNC to commemorate Orange Shirt Day,” said Manager of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Shannon McHugh. “While truth and reconciliation is a year-round commitment, we are privileged to be able to gather with Indigenous community members leading up to National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to publicly commemorate the painful history and ongoing impacts of residential schools”.

Following the ceremonial event, attendees are encouraged to check out the Indigenous book collection at the St. Catharines Public Library, across the street from City Hall.

The ninth Annual Nurturing Our Roots Traditional Powwow will be held at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines at noon on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.