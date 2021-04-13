St. Catharines will not be paving a city park
St. Catharines city council will not be moving forward with an idea to put a road through John Page Park and the former Fairview Golf Course.
Last night, as council was considering adopting the Transportation Master Plan, speakers came forward to ask council to reconsider the plan.
Former city Development Horticultural Technician Mike Anderson expressed the importance of the area as an environmental balance to the hard pavement of the Fairview Mall area and as a green space for people living in the apartments and homes nearby.
Councillor Mat Siscoe brought forward an amendment asking for references to the potential road be removed from the TMP, saying his discussions with residents have shown a desire to enhance the green space.
Other amendments from Siscoe and Councillor Lori Littleton included classifying Welland Vale Road and Grantham Ave South between Eastchester and Queenston as ‘Community Streets’ and removing a recommendation to allow heavy trucks on the Welland Canals Parkway from Glendale Ave to Eastchester.
With the amendments, the TMP was adopted.
-
Council Recap Apr 13 – St Catharines Mayor Walter SendzikCouncil recap Transportation Master Plan - building a road through the park behind Petsmart at Fairview Mall St. Catharines Council is asking the provincial government to step in and regulate commercial insurance rates. Tim talks to Mayor Walter Sendzik
-
Dr Karim Ali covid-19 update for apr 13Covid cases are stressing ICU's Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
Daunte Wright shooting in MinneapolisTim talks to Michael Bower of NBC Radio on the shooting of Daunte Wright a black man in Minneapolis by a Police Officer who meant to use a taser