St. Catharines will not be paving a city park

St. Catharines city council will not be moving forward with an idea to put a road through John Page Park and the former Fairview Golf Course.

Last night, as council was considering adopting the Transportation Master Plan, speakers came forward to ask council to reconsider the plan.

Former city Development Horticultural Technician Mike Anderson expressed the importance of the area as an environmental balance to the hard pavement of the Fairview Mall area and as a green space for people living in the apartments and homes nearby.

Councillor Mat Siscoe brought forward an amendment asking for references to the potential road be removed from the TMP, saying his discussions with residents have shown a desire to enhance the green space.

Other amendments from Siscoe and Councillor Lori Littleton included classifying Welland Vale Road and Grantham Ave South between Eastchester and Queenston as ‘Community Streets’ and removing a recommendation to allow heavy trucks on the Welland Canals Parkway from Glendale Ave to Eastchester.

With the amendments, the TMP was adopted.