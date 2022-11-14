St. Catharines will not host a Santa Claus parade this year

St. Catharines will not be hosting a Santa Claus Parade this year.

The city's new Mayor Mat Siscoe says the 'Let It Glow' event will return to downtown St. Catharines the first weekend of December.

Siscoe says he wants the parade to return to the city.

"I put that on the radar for city hall staff, I would like to see Santa on the streets of St. Catharines. For my kids, it was something they looked forward to each year."

Siscoe will become the Mayor officially tomorrow.

The St. Catharines Santa Claus Parade was also cancelled last year with Ontario still facing COVID-19 restrictions.