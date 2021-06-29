St. Catharines will not host any city-run Canada Day celebrations

St. Catharines will not host any city-run Canada Day events as people across the country are mourning the lives lost at residential schools.

Mayor Walter Sendzik made the announcement during council last night.

"As an elected official, as mayor of this amazing city this is not something I am happy to say. There's always been one of the proudest days to come together with generations of different people, meet new citizens, and celebrate our diversity and shared values. But this year, at this time, it is necessary that we live those values and show our respect, understanding, and empathy. As leaders across the country have said, there are many things about our country that we all can be proud of, but this is not a moment to take pride. This is a moment for reflection, education, and reconciliation."

He noted while citizens can still celebrate Canada Day in their own way, he asked everyone to think how they would feel if they were in mourning while neighbours continued with celebrations and parades.

The city had not been planning to host any in-person events, but last night's announcement will also cover the city's online presence.

Councillor Greg Miller announced his intention to encourage council to forgo any city-run Canada Day events last week.

Over the years, thousands of bodies have been uncovered at the former residential schools that aimed to destroy Indigenous cultures across Canada.

The tragedies have been highlighted by recent discoveries in BC and Saskatchewan.

Earlier this month ground penetrating radar confirmed what Indigenous communities have known for years as the bodies of 215 children were discovered near a former school site in BC, and 751 unmarked graves were also uncovered near a former residential school in Saskatchewan.

The Niagara Regional Native Centre is holding a seven day healing fire until sunrise on July 2nd.

Wood, food, and other donations are welcome.