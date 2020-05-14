St. Catharines will not open Garden City Golf course, or boat launches this weekend

The Mayor of St. Catharines is asking residents to remain cautious as the Ontario government moves to reopen some businesses next week.

Walter Sendzik says there’s a lot of enthusiasm, but it’s important to remain cautious and ensure the city doesn't take a step back.

He is asking residents to continue physical distancing, proper hygiene and avoiding gatherings.

Sendzik says 'we’ve been resilient to get to where we are today, so let’s remain vigilant.'

On Saturday the province will allow the re-opening of golf courses, marinas, boat clubs, boat launches, private parks and campgrounds, and businesses that board animals.

Sendzik says the city will not be opening the Garden City Golf Course or its public boat launches this weekend.