St. Catharines will offer grants to homeowners that add apartment to home

The City of St. Catharines will be offering up grants to people that want to add an apartment to their home.

Mayor Walter Sendzik says the accessory dwelling unit grant is aimed at easing the housing crisis in the city, "try and accelerate and encourage more people to see that as a means to both create the affordability of home ownership but at the same time also open up what would be good rental space."

A $20,000 grant will be available for homeowners that create alternate living space like a basement apartment but the program will be capped at a cost of $100,000 for the first year.

Some councillors raised concerns that the grant will help developers make money while not adding affordable places for people to rent.

Sendzik says it's not about developers, "It is actually designed for people in our community, people in our neighbourhoods, people that live beside us and that they can benefit from this."

The plan was narrowly passed by council in a 6-5 vote last night.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO MAYOR SENDZIK DISCUSS THIS WITH TIM DENIS