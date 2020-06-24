St. Catharines will officially reopen Sunset and Lakeside beaches on Friday

Beaches in St. Catharines will officially reopen this Friday.

Up until this point, beaches were officially open only for walking through.

Starting Friday, everyone will be able to enjoy Lakeside Park and Sunset beaches, which will be groomed and washrooms will be open.

However, before heading into the water for a swim, be sure to check water testing results, which will be available starting Friday.

After a series of public concerns about boats and waterskis getting too close to swimmers, the city is launching a safe swimming initiative.

The initiative will mean the installation of white buoys at Lakeside Park and Sunset beaches where the depth of the water is approximately 1.5 metres.

These will inform all boaters that they’re not permitted beyond the buoy location to provide protection of swimmers along the shoreline.

The City is aiming to have splash pads open for July 1.